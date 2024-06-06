I am a vet from three wars and sat bolt upright in the middle of the night yelling “the rabbits can arm themselves” in Yiddish. The most wonderful bride of over 30 years told me to stop talking about bunnies. What is the most odd thing you have said in your sleep?

#1

My father told me I once started screaming "NOOO, *insert my brother's name here*, I'VE ALREADY MEMORISED IT, NOOOO" like four or five times in a row

Krispiechiken (she/her)
#2

Apperently I once said 'So France and Paris are allies, right?'

Elyse-the-Squid
