Share your funniest pet stories!

#1

When I was about 13, my family got a new dog. His name was Bo. My dad was outside and at a window. Bo was inside. Dad knocked on the window and Bo went insane. Bo ran to the window and (since he was on a wooden floor) could not stop before going face-first into the window. Dad's response was "Mor*n" . Bo got back up and wagged his tail goofily. I asked Dad, "Why did you do that?"
Long story short Dad wanted a family dog that could protect the house.

Bo later proved himself more than perfect at protecting the house. Bo also had a hard head. That dog never got hurt, no matter how many times he hit his head.

Dakaar Rider
