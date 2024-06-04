Is there anything strange or cool that your body is able to do?

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

If you've seen the Jurassic World movies, then you're probably familiar with the sound of a raptor 'clicking'. I can imitate that sound almost perfectly. I don't know how, I just click the back of my tongue against my throat and make a click. If you try and you have to open your mouth, even the tiniest bit, then you're doing it wrong. I don't open my mouth at all. I just kind of move the back of my tongue and my throat.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Alley Cat
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish