1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something Cool Your Body Can Do?
Is there anything strange or cool that your body is able to do?
This post may include affiliate links.
If you've seen the Jurassic World movies, then you're probably familiar with the sound of a raptor 'clicking'. I can imitate that sound almost perfectly. I don't know how, I just click the back of my tongue against my throat and make a click. If you try and you have to open your mouth, even the tiniest bit, then you're doing it wrong. I don't open my mouth at all. I just kind of move the back of my tongue and my throat.