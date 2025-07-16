Hey Pandas, what improved your quality of life so much you wish you did it sooner? Share the habit, purchase, mindset change, or tiny upgrade that made everything better!

#1

Breast reduction surgery.

Having big breasts is a genetic feature for women in my family; they remain voluminous no matter how much weight you lose.

I used to have permanent cervical and back pain, postural issues, and skin allergies during summer. I was unable to move or run properly (as a gym enthusiast, this was a setback).
Finding suitable clothes was a challenge (even though I have normal weight): I usually bought dresses in extra large sizes, then narrowed them in the lower part.
Additionally, I was subject to bullying, catcalling and even sexual harassment for decades (since I was 12).

Before the intervention (which was much easier than I had thought), my doctor told me: "You'll wish you did it sooner".
My, was she right.

    #2

    Decluttering my closet so I actually wear what I own.

    #3

    I know it's corny, but - meeting my wife. She has made my life for the past 25 years. It's not been perfect by any means, but my life was going nowhere well into my 30s, and it has been worthwhile ever since. We met when we were 37 - it would have been great to have met 10 years earlier.

