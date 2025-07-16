#1

Breast reduction surgery.



Having big breasts is a genetic feature for women in my family; they remain voluminous no matter how much weight you lose.



I used to have permanent cervical and back pain, postural issues, and skin allergies during summer. I was unable to move or run properly (as a gym enthusiast, this was a setback).

Finding suitable clothes was a challenge (even though I have normal weight): I usually bought dresses in extra large sizes, then narrowed them in the lower part.

Additionally, I was subject to bullying, catcalling and even sexual harassment for decades (since I was 12).



Before the intervention (which was much easier than I had thought), my doctor told me: "You'll wish you did it sooner".

My, was she right.