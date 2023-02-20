Any Apple product. They build stuff that’s meant to last until the next ( usually more expensive) version of it to come out.

Anything bought from a MLM company.



They take advance of vulnerable people of society and the MLM’s are like a massive cult.



The products are often dangerous (google boo, paparazzi….).



They try to cover up mass deaths from a convention held during a pandemic where masks weren’t encouraged. I think it ended up being double figures, how many people died from covid because of that paparazzi convention.



Makes my blood boil.