You have been scammed.  What products should be avoided?

#1

Any Apple product. They build stuff that’s meant to last until the next ( usually more expensive) version of it to come out.

Paul Hale (Paulie)
#2

Anything bought from a MLM company.

They take advance of vulnerable people of society and the MLM’s are like a massive cult.

The products are often dangerous (google boo, paparazzi….).

They try to cover up mass deaths from a convention held during a pandemic where masks weren’t encouraged. I think it ended up being double figures, how many people died from covid because of that paparazzi convention.

Makes my blood boil.

Chantelle Gautier
