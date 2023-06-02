#1

Personally I have varying thoughts about all of them.

1. The Little Mermaid, I don't have that big of a problem with Ariel being black. It's just irritating that her hair isn't the iconic red, or close to the red that it is in the movie. And the film is often so... Dark. I mean absolutely no offence to anyone, but since they have a darker skinned actress playing the role, shouldn't everything around her be a bit brighter so that she stands out?



2. Peter Pan and Wendy. OH DO I HAVE A BONE TO PICK WITH THIS ONE!! I absolutely love the book, and Disney butchered it and turned the movie into a shallow, woke advertisment or something. Firstly, Tinkerbell. Why was she race swapped as well? Tinkerbell has always been with yellow hair and blue eyes, when I first saw the poster I thought that they added another fairy to the movie. But ok, FINE. She's mythical as well, they can swap her if they want. That's race swapping issue I had, but there were many other issues as well, like the Lost Boys. Correction, the lost boys, girls, and they/thems. My first problem with this is that the book EXPLICITLY mentions that there are no lost girls because "girls are too clever to fall out of their cradles". ಠ⁠_⁠ಠ Sooo... What's Disney trying to imply here? And the other reason why there were only Lost Boys was because that's where Wendy comes in: she's supposed to be a mother to them, and if there were lost girls then they wouldn't have as strong of a desire to have a mother. But fine, FINE. Add lost girls and they/thems if you want, but HOW DARE YOU CHANGE WENDY'S CHARACTER? They turned Wendy into a toxic feminist and removed any semblance of femininity from her. Her whole purpose in the book was to be a motherly kind of person, and the book showed the importance and value of motherhood. But instead, she doesn't want to get married, doesn't want kids, and apparently dreams of dying alone? That's. Not. Her. Purpose. In. The. Book!! Or even the old movie! I don't care if you make a new character in another movie who has these characteristics, but why did you touch a beloved classic!

Sorry this turned into a rant... I just felt really mad about this wanted to get it off my chest.



3. Netflix's Queen Cleopatra "documentary". Cleopatra was not black. It's one thing to race swap mythical characters, but how could you do that with a real, historical figure? This is confirmed fact by historians that even if she did have some black ancestry from her mother's side that would have made her biracial and not nearly as black as she is in the show. Plus, there are only a few possibilities for whom Cleopatra's mother may have been given the Egyptian royal family's habit of inbreeding.