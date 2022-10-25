I am fascinated by the effect that celebrities have on us, especially how we grieve their passing. I was gutted by the passing of Terry Jones from Monty Python. Not just his death but how he died. Someone who lived by making people laugh should not die by losing his speech.

Robin Williams’s August 2014 suicide was devastating. You never really know what’s hiding behind a smile.

