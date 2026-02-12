1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your New Year’s Resolutions?
Whatever, however big/small, bad or good, unreachable or reachable, tell us!
to get more sleep, finish writing my debut album, to continue learning the guitar and piano, to be kinder to everyone, and just have fun. i feel like this year is going to be a good year for me. i have a new nighttime routine, and i feel like it's helping me with my sleep issue. i used to wake up 3 or 4 times a night, now it's 1 or none. i wanna get out into the world like Taylor Swift, and i wanna show the world my voice and how it improves overtime... f***k, i could go on for hours about this new resolution