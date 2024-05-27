Ummm... 70s... " London calling" by The Clash or " Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush... 80s.... too many to pick.... " Under the gun" by Sisters of Mercy, "St. Swithin's day" by Billy Bragg, "Fighting Times" by The Newtown Neurotics..... 90s.... " Tomorrow, Wendy" by Concrete Blonde..... ....and many more....

#2

There are so many songs to choose from, so here are three for each decade:



70s:

"Wish You Were Here“ by Pink Floyd

"So Lonely“ by The Police

"God Save The Queen“ by Sex Pistols



80s:

"The Funeral Party“ by The Cure

"Nine While Nine“ by The Sisters of Mercy

"Dead Souls“ by Nine Inch Nails



90s:

"And Then She Kissed Her“ by Philip Boa

"Seize The Vivid Sky" by Anne Clark

"Like Purpoises“ by Blessing in Disguise.