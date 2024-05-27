Your fave songs from the 70s, 80s, or 90s.

#1

Ummm...
70s... " London calling" by The Clash or " Wuthering Heights" by Kate Bush...
80s.... too many to pick....
" Under the gun" by Sisters of Mercy, "St. Swithin's day" by Billy Bragg, "Fighting Times" by The Newtown Neurotics.....
90s.... " Tomorrow, Wendy" by Concrete Blonde.....
....and many more....

K- THULU
#2

There are so many songs to choose from, so here are three for each decade:

70s:
"Wish You Were Here“ by Pink Floyd
"So Lonely“ by The Police
"God Save The Queen“ by Sex Pistols

80s:
"The Funeral Party“ by The Cure
"Nine While Nine“ by The Sisters of Mercy
"Dead Souls“ by Nine Inch Nails

90s:
"And Then She Kissed Her“ by Philip Boa
"Seize The Vivid Sky" by Anne Clark
"Like Purpoises“ by Blessing in Disguise.

Birgit M
#3

80's definitely I am 100% an 80's child

Julie S
