#1

I've had this stuck in my head since I watched the movie. Not exactly a quote, but I think it'll work:

Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where they strung up a man
They say who murdered three
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree

-Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Alley Cat
#2

"You aren't your f**king khakis" fight club.

"Hey dad, wanna have a catch " field of dreams.

Enochrises
