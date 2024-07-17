2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Movie Quotes?
Let us know!
I've had this stuck in my head since I watched the movie. Not exactly a quote, but I think it'll work:
Are you, are you
Coming to the tree
Where they strung up a man
They say who murdered three
Strange things did happen here
No stranger would it be
If we met at midnight
In the hanging tree
-Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
"You aren't your f**king khakis" fight club.
"Hey dad, wanna have a catch " field of dreams.