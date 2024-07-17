#1

I've had this stuck in my head since I watched the movie. Not exactly a quote, but I think it'll work:



Are you, are you

Coming to the tree

Where they strung up a man

They say who murdered three

Strange things did happen here

No stranger would it be

If we met at midnight

In the hanging tree



-Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1