2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Indoor Activities For A Rainy Day?
Rainy days can sometimes feel a bit dull, but they can also be a great opportunity to get creative and have some fun indoors! What are some of your favorite activities or projects to do when you're stuck inside on a rainy day? Whether it's a DIY craft, a cozy movie marathon, or an indoor workout routine, I'd love to hear your ideas and experiences. Photos of your rainy-day activities are welcome too!
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored games
Going back to bed & spending the day there with a really good book.