Hey Pandas, What Are Some Signs Of Being LGBTQ+?
I was at a dance with a girl who I could tell everything; and it just felt… right. Like something clicked.
In my experience, here are a few:
1. When a character comes out and you think "Oh, I wish I could do that" or "That would be cool"
2. Wishing you could marry someone of the same gender because "we'd just understand each other so much better"
3. The desire to take a Am I Gay? quiz online
Just asking, What is every sexuality in LGBTQ+?
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Acesexual