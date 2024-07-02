Share your riddles!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
𝐸𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒽_𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓂𝑒𝓇
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish