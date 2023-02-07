#2

Working for conservative organization back in '06. A golf course was violating a bunch of rules and was polluting a creek that fed into a major waterway that the local salmon population relied on. Instead of following the rules they opted to pay to have the creek moved. Yeah.

So, we had to dig the trench for the new creek, plant the banks of the creek so it wouldn't get choked out by invasive species from ground disturbance, slowly drain the water from the old creek, while pulling out and measuring every living thing in the creek and acclimating them to the water temperature of the major waterway we moved them to, the driving over there, and releasing them. We had a crew of five for this job.

The last day we did the draining and moving of the creek life, mostly salmon, lamprey, and crawdads. We had to measure in centimeters each creature, record the type and measurements, then transfer them to five gallon buckets, then transport them to the major creek in an exact amount of time. We worked out an assembly line sort of deal, we always worked together so we knew how to be efficient. I was on fish grabbing duty, pulling them out of the creek. We thought we were mostly done after a pretty intense 9 hours, but then as we drained the last pool of water at the end of the blocked off section of old creek, the water level dropped and the water started churning. The salmon had been sneaky and hidden from us there, there were around eight hundred of them, and not enough water to keep them covered and oxygenated.

Our whole assembly line went to hyper speed, one person recording numbers as three of us eyed sizes and grabbed fish tossing them into buckets and shouting out the lengths. The last person ran the buckets to the truck, drove them over to the other creek as fast as possible, water temps be "dammed" (pun intended), and drove back to grab more buckets and drop of water filled empties. We got every single fish into the major creek alive in the end, but it was crazy, just chucking salmon around and shouting numbers.

To this day when I see a whole salmon in a grocery store I can tell you it's length accurately within a centimeter or two and have to restrain my self from shouting it out. Doesn't work with other fish for some reason.