Hey Pandas, Take A Photo Of Something That Brings You Comfort
Life gets stressful, so it’s important to hold onto the things that make us feel safe and calm. Take a photo of something that brings you comfort and share it with us!
This Is The View That Reminds Me Every Morning Of My Wife, Who Looked Out Over This Valley When We Were Looking At This House And Said "Oh, I'm Getting All Emotional", To Which I Replied "Oh, We'd Better Buy It Then". She Died Less Than A Year Ago, But This View Still Brings Me Some Comfort That She Loved It For Seven Years
