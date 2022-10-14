5submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Us A Picture Of A Plant You Are The Proudest Of
Calling all green thumbs! Show us a photo of a plant that you own that you are the proudest of! Don't hold yourself back!
Hoya Carnosa, Since It Started Blooming A Few Years Ago, It Hasn't Stopped
Wip, But I've Gotten My Saffron To Sprout, And I'm Excited To Start Growing Them!
Pink Sky Petunia!
Polka Dot Begonia!
I Absolutely Don’t Have A Green Thumb, So I’m Immensely Proud Of The Peach Tree I Managed To Grow From A Pit! The Photo (Taken This August) Shows The Very First Peaches I Got!
