Calling all green thumbs! Show us a photo of a plant that you own that you are the proudest of! Don't hold yourself back!

#1

Hoya Carnosa, Since It Started Blooming A Few Years Ago, It Hasn't Stopped

6points
Jelena
#2

Wip, But I've Gotten My Saffron To Sprout, And I'm Excited To Start Growing Them!

4points
Didn'tlikemyoldname
#3

Pink Sky Petunia!

1point
•SIMMER•
#4

Polka Dot Begonia!

1point
Tori Meyer
#5

I Absolutely Don’t Have A Green Thumb, So I’m Immensely Proud Of The Peach Tree I Managed To Grow From A Pit! The Photo (Taken This August) Shows The Very First Peaches I Got!

0points
Birgit M
