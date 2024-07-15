Did a coworker get arrested at work? Did you witness a crazy customer? Share your wildest work story!

#1

I wasn't at work when it happened but heard the story the next day. Apperently this young couple "snuck" into the family bathroom and (quite literally) f*cked arounfld breaking the sink. They tried to claim it was broken when they went in. Manager didn't buy it and pointed out that they are caught sneaking in on camera and that if it was broken why they didn't immediately report it. Both got banned. Kicker was girl was ALREADY PREGNANT!

AngelWingsYT
#2

When I first started working production at a thrift shop, they still had these glass, or pexiglas, dividers at stations, but they were slowly getting taken away.
One day near Halloween, we were all conversing in one area and heard a loud CRASH. One of the divider's fell and the glass smashed. No one was near it for a while. Everyone was creeped out and suspecting it was a ghost of someone attached to a donated item.

StrangeOne
