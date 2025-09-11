2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share Your Pet Photos
I would appreciate it if people could share one (or more) pet or animal pictures. I would appreciate it if they're funny pics, but any pic would do.The purpose is to just look at animals and brighten each other's moods.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sorry I can't make it so pictures can be uploaded, is there anyone willing to share how to do that?
Let's just share funny animal stories instead!
My dog (Jedda, boy) loves playing with teddies and blankets my siblings and I used to own, his way of playing with them involves playing tug-of-war and making attempts at ripping apart the toys/blankets. He always spits out pieces that break off, and my dad loves to playfully tell him off (I've caught him more than once encouraging Jedda to play with teddy with him)