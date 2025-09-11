I would appreciate it if people could share one (or more) pet or animal pictures. I would appreciate it if they're funny pics, but any pic would do.The purpose is to just look at animals and brighten each other's moods.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Sorry I can't make it so pictures can be uploaded, is there anyone willing to share how to do that?
Let's just share funny animal stories instead!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
User avatar KatieMal
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My dog (Jedda, boy) loves playing with teddies and blankets my siblings and I used to own, his way of playing with them involves playing tug-of-war and making attempts at ripping apart the toys/blankets. He always spits out pieces that break off, and my dad loves to playfully tell him off (I've caught him more than once encouraging Jedda to play with teddy with him)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar KatieMal
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish