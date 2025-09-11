Sorry I can't make it so pictures can be uploaded, is there anyone willing to share how to do that? Let's just share funny animal stories instead!

#2

My dog (Jedda, boy) loves playing with teddies and blankets my siblings and I used to own, his way of playing with them involves playing tug-of-war and making attempts at ripping apart the toys/blankets. He always spits out pieces that break off, and my dad loves to playfully tell him off (I've caught him more than once encouraging Jedda to play with teddy with him)