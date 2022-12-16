Winter is here! What does this cold and frosty season look like for you?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Have I Seen Frost Before? Yes. Will I Continue To Act Like I Haven't? Also Yes

Have I Seen Frost Before? Yes. Will I Continue To Act Like I Haven't? Also Yes

Report

4points
Sarah Barker
POST
#2

Small Lake Near My House Last Winter

Small Lake Near My House Last Winter

Report

4points
Jelena
POST
#3

First Snow This Year

First Snow This Year

Report

3points
Jelena
POST
#4

Outside Of My Mom's House

Outside Of My Mom's House

Report

3points
Diana Lopetaitė
POST
#5

Olive Attacks Gracie, They Are Besties & Play Hard

Olive Attacks Gracie, They Are Besties & Play Hard

Report

3points
Shelly Lynn
POST
#6

It's Been Incredibly Cold The Last Few Days, So This Is What The Twigs Of The Beech Tree In My Garden Look Like!

It's Been Incredibly Cold The Last Few Days, So This Is What The Twigs Of The Beech Tree In My Garden Look Like!

Report

2points
Birgit M
POST
#7

Snow In Brazil

Snow In Brazil

So,%20I%20live%20in%20Rio%20Grande%20do%20Sul,%20which%20is%20located%20in%20Brazil& Report

0points
Cami
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish