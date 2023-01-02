I want to see cities from either a drone or an airplane. Make sure there are plenty of landmarks we can recognize.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Central London With The Houses Of Parliament, London Eye, Waterloo Station And The River Thames. You May Also See St Paul's Cathedral

Central London With The Houses Of Parliament, London Eye, Waterloo Station And The River Thames. You May Also See St Paul's Cathedral

Report

1point
Aidan Campbell
POST
#2

Palmanova, Italy

Palmanova, Italy

Report

1point
F.A.T.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish