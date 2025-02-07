0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share A Pic Of A Book That You Absolutely Hate
Books are meant to take us on exciting journeys, but sometimes, they just miss the mark. Share a pic of a book that you absolutely hate—whether it was a letdown, hard to finish, or just didn’t live up to the hype!
This post may include affiliate links.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish