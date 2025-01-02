3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Share A Photo You Took To Kick Off 2025
Share the first photo you took this year!
My Cat Was Hiding In The Closet Because Of The Fireworks
I hope you hid with them, or gave them a blanket or their bed. I felt terrible thinking I left my little pup on the bed with the tv on and door closed and when I went back 30 minutes later she was on the floor…she’s too little to jump off the bed and her legs are too short to use the stairs so she had to be terrified and now I feel horrible all over again, I’m going to give her a treat.
A Game Of Catan At 4 Am Jan 1st
New Year Fireworks As Viewed From Our Bedroom Window
