Share the first photo you took this year!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

My Cat Was Hiding In The Closet Because Of The Fireworks

My Cat Was Hiding In The Closet Because Of The Fireworks

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Diana Lopetaitė
Add photo comments
POST
m6nbtfpx7q avatar
m6nbtfpx7q
m6nbtfpx7q
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope you hid with them, or gave them a blanket or their bed. I felt terrible thinking I left my little pup on the bed with the tv on and door closed and when I went back 30 minutes later she was on the floor…she’s too little to jump off the bed and her legs are too short to use the stairs so she had to be terrified and now I feel horrible all over again, I’m going to give her a treat.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

RELATED:
    #2

    A Game Of Catan At 4 Am Jan 1st

    A Game Of Catan At 4 Am Jan 1st

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Diana Lopetaitė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    New Year Fireworks As Viewed From Our Bedroom Window

    New Year Fireworks As Viewed From Our Bedroom Window

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    James016
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish