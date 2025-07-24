1submissions
Hey Pandas, Share A Photo Of A Giant Version Of An Everyday Item You Found
I got a monster-sized zucchini for free today at a church that gives away veggies (and yes, there's a regular-sized banana next to it for scale in the photo).
Now I want to see other people’s massive, random—yet everyday—items they’ve found!
1. No Photoshop allowed.
2. Photo evidence must be included (preferably with a regular-sized banana for scale).
Monster-Sized Zucchini
