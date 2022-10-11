7submissions
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Picture Of Autumn Leaves!
Autumn blesses us with beautiful colors. Share your favorite pic of autumn leaves.
Here’s Mine: (Im Not A Very Good Photographer)
Maple Leaves, My Great Joy In Autumn!
Wild Cherry, The Leaves Seem To Shine
Upstate NY
Does Leaf, Singular, Qualify
I Liked The Light Here
Looking Up
