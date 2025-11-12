It must be your own creation, but it can be AI-generated. That means you shouldn’t post it unless you own the character (‘sona’). If you do use someone else’s, make sure to credit the original artist.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Jade

Jade

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar tragical dude
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish