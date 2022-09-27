Or animals hidden in plain sight. (Must be your own photo)

#1

Little Lizard

Bored Retsuko
#2

This Green Guy On My Pepper Plant

Birgit M
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
12 hours ago

Me, green with envy 💚 because I can't keep plants alive...

#3

European Nightjar, Master Of Camouflage!

Jelena
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
12 hours ago

Cute!

#4

This Squirrel Lives In The Tree In Our Front Yard. We Call It My Dog’s Squirrelfriend

Elizabeth B
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
2 hours ago

A squirrel face! Had to look very closely 🤣

#5

European Green Woodpecker, This Is The Only Time I Saw This Beautiful Bird

Jelena
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
12 hours ago

Oh, how pretty ❤

#6

Hummingbird Hawk-Moth, He Rests After Hard Drinking Of Nectar

Jelena
#7

I Don't Know What Species This Little Jiminy

Jelena
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
12 hours ago

Grasshopper? ☺

#8

Manta Or Stingray? Taken At An Aquarium

Bored Retsuko
#9

Sneaky Water Moccasin

Cassandra
#10

Posted This Guy Twice Today! See Him??

araT Backwards
#11

Not Really Camouflage, But It Took Me A Minute To Find Her In The Picture

Bonesko
