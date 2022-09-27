Or animals hidden in plain sight. (Must be your own photo)

#1 Little Lizard

#2 This Green Guy On My Pepper Plant

#3 European Nightjar, Master Of Camouflage!

#4 This Squirrel Lives In The Tree In Our Front Yard. We Call It My Dog’s Squirrelfriend

#5 European Green Woodpecker, This Is The Only Time I Saw This Beautiful Bird

#6 Hummingbird Hawk-Moth, He Rests After Hard Drinking Of Nectar

#7 I Don't Know What Species This Little Jiminy

#8 Manta Or Stingray? Taken At An Aquarium

#9 Sneaky Water Moccasin

#10 Posted This Guy Twice Today! See Him??