Here's the first and last stanza of my poem Growing Pains:



When I was four, I used to think that I could fly //



By flapping my arms once, twice in the endless blue sky // to



fly higher above the soft carpet of clouds // and



meet the shining planes and never come down



All too soon I’ll turn fourteen and // I think that I might be afraid of heights



Who would want to fly that high when // the higher you go the more you fall



Down through clouds and blue sky that can’t support my extra weight //



And I might just fall //into the engine of a gleaming white plane.



There's more stuff in the middle but I don't like it that much. It's not that good and I appreciate feedback, but please don't be too harsh I've not written many poems before this one.