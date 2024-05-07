ADVERTISEMENT

I have a poetry slam for school super soon and I was wondering if any of you know how to write poetry? it doesn't have to rhyme and it's just a fun little thing to try if you have the time!

#1

POETRY POST!! Here's a poem that has been written by me and me myself and i (another panda- the poster of this post, actually- not me). She wrote the second stanza of this. Ten thousand thanks to her

lasagne of death
#2

Here's the first and last stanza of my poem Growing Pains:

When I was four, I used to think that I could fly //

By flapping my arms once, twice in the endless blue sky // to

fly higher above the soft carpet of clouds // and

meet the shining planes and never come down

All too soon I’ll turn fourteen and // I think that I might be afraid of heights

Who would want to fly that high when // the higher you go the more you fall

Down through clouds and blue sky that can’t support my extra weight //

And I might just fall //into the engine of a gleaming white plane.

There's more stuff in the middle but I don't like it that much. It's not that good and I appreciate feedback, but please don't be too harsh I've not written many poems before this one.

me myself and i (she/her)
