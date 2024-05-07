2submissions
Hey Pandas, Post A Poem That You’ve Written
I have a poetry slam for school super soon and I was wondering if any of you know how to write poetry? it doesn't have to rhyme and it's just a fun little thing to try if you have the time!
POETRY POST!! Here's a poem that has been written by me and me myself and i (another panda- the poster of this post, actually- not me). She wrote the second stanza of this. Ten thousand thanks to her
Here's the first and last stanza of my poem Growing Pains:
When I was four, I used to think that I could fly //
By flapping my arms once, twice in the endless blue sky // to
fly higher above the soft carpet of clouds // and
meet the shining planes and never come down
All too soon I’ll turn fourteen and // I think that I might be afraid of heights
Who would want to fly that high when // the higher you go the more you fall
Down through clouds and blue sky that can’t support my extra weight //
And I might just fall //into the engine of a gleaming white plane.
There's more stuff in the middle but I don't like it that much. It's not that good and I appreciate feedback, but please don't be too harsh I've not written many poems before this one.