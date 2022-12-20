Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, My Mother Disowned Me Because I Got Married, AITA?
Hey Pandas, My Mother Disowned Me Because I Got Married, AITA?

AITA? I'm 45, and my mother disowned me because I got married. My wife and I are heartbroken over it. But I really can't say whether or not I've been disowned because my mother refuses to talk to me. My Aunt "Doris" hasn't talked to me since my mother's last trip out of state to visit with her last year, either.

My mother's been married 5 times and had at least 2 "common law" relationships. Most of them by her own 45th birthday.

My only suspicion that the catalyst for my mom cutting me out of her life is that I got married is because the night I told my mother, the last thing she said to me was: "You're a sneaky little bastard." My mother and I haven't spoken since, as she refuses to talk to me. She won't even acknowledge me at church.

I really don't think I did anything wrong. My wife is a woman of high moral character, and we love each other very much. However it seems to have cost me my family; or did my mother just make a very selfish decision?

