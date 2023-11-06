Are the names of your pets dad jokey? A cultural reference? A Ha-Ha? HeeHaw! Or what can't you wait to name your next adoption?

#1

My cat is named Salem after Salem Saberhagen from the series "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch".
Because he is a black (smoke) cat, intelligent, megalomaniac and grumpy. That he came into my life when it was most beneficial to both of us (he was a stray). And that he has everything of a familiar

CT
#2

My dog’s name is Taxi. Before her there was a Tootsie so I thought of continue with the T. So now we have Taxi, the Tax where there was Tootsie, the Toots.

Inés Olabarria Smith
#3

My very first cat when I was 4 year old little immigrant who confused her English and Croatian regularly was Petsy cos i heard the word pet somewhere in relation to animals. So of course, I was eventually gonna pay tribute back to that when we adopted Katsy many years later.

Libstak
