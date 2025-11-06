ADVERTISEMENT

So, guys, Joshua left, and I’m kind of over him now! I usually HATE falling in love and having crushes, but now I feel a little different. I actually want to fall in love! There were some mistakes I made with Joshua that I’ll remember, so I don’t make them again if I like someone else.Here are the mistakes I made with Joshua:- Dismissing my feelings for him- Telling him we couldn't be more than friends- Overlooking any romantic moments we shared- Acting like I didn't care about him or like him- Trying to hide my feelings for others- Not confessing my feelings sooner- AND THE BIGGEST ONE: Being afraid my mom would find out and get really mad at meBut if there's a new guy, I will love him and avoid making those same mistakes. My mom doesn't want me dating, but it won't really be dating unless we both agree on it!(Oh no, I need to update my bio!)Honestly, all the boys I see or know right now are really cringy!I’m in 7th grade, 12 years old, and that’s probably it!BYE!