This came to mind after answering EmbersAreOut's "world ends in 24 hours" question. For clarification, the rules are very simple and are as follows:

1. You wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.

2. You cannot pass midnight. If you do, you fall asleep and wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.

3. Unaliving yourself (by intent or accident) causes you to (say it with me) wake up at 7 am on Monday morning.

4. You retain memories of past Mondays. Nobody else does.

5. Why this is happening is unknown to you, nor is there a known "solution". It's just happening, and that's all you know. Blame witches or aliens or time vortexes created by The Elder Ones, if it makes you feel better.

Have fun!