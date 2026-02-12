We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
(Edited on 1st Dec) Heyy!
If u like soccer sub to my soccer friend averagekingedits OR If u like roblox, sub to my roblox friend S3THOng. ty
I LOVE LOVE LOVE soccer!I like sport, art, reading, writing short stories and watching YT shorts and listening to Bensen Boone, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Bruno Mars, Will.i.am, Micheal Jackson, and Queen. And playing Roblox :) Big fan of Wolverine and Deadpool XD
I am a Christian✝️
"The Lord examines the righteous, but the wicked, those who love violence, he hates with a passion." Psalm 11:5 "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control." Galatians 5:22-23
Peace and stay cool😎✌🏼✌🏼A reminder: JESUSLOVESU!
Bᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ? Tʜɪɴᴋ ʏᴏu’ʀᴇ sᴏ ᴄᴏᴏʟ? -Tʜᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ғᴀᴛ?... Sʜᴇ ɪs ᴏɴ A Diet. -Tʜᴇ ɢɪRʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ᴜɢʟʏ?... Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴘᴜᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴜᴘ ᴏɴ ʜᴏᴘɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴡɪʟʟ ʟɪᴋᴇ ʜᴇʀ. -Tʜᴇ ʙᴏʏ ʏᴏᴜ ᴛRɪPpEd? Hᴇ ɪs ᴀʙᴜsᴇᴅ ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. -Sᴇᴇ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍᴀɴ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɢʟʏ sᴄᴀʀs?... Hᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ғᴏʀ ʜɪs ᴄᴏᴜɴᴛʀʏ. -Tʜᴀᴛ ɢᴜʏ ʏOᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ ғᴜɴ ᴏғ ғᴏʀ ᴄʀʏɪɴɢ?... Hɪs ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ɪs ᴅʏɪɴɢ. -Pᴜᴛ ᴛʜɪs ᴀs ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛᴀᴛᴜs ɪғ ʏᴏᴜ’re ᴀɢᴀɪɴsᴛ ʙᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ.
(Edited on 1st Dec) Heyy!
If u like soccer sub to my soccer friend averagekingedits OR If u like roblox, sub to my roblox friend S3THOng. ty
I LOVE LOVE LOVE soccer!I like sport, art, reading, writing short stories and watching YT shorts and listening to Bensen Boone, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Bruno Mars, Will.i.am, Micheal Jackson, and Queen. And playing Roblox :) Big fan of Wolverine and Deadpool XD
I am a Christian✝️
"The Lord examines the righteous, but the wicked, those who love violence, he hates with a passion." Psalm 11:5 "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control." Galatians 5:22-23
Peace and stay cool😎✌🏼✌🏼A reminder: JESUSLOVESU!
Bᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ? Tʜɪɴᴋ ʏᴏu’ʀᴇ sᴏ ᴄᴏᴏʟ? -Tʜᴇ ɢɪʀʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ғᴀᴛ?... Sʜᴇ ɪs ᴏɴ A Diet. -Tʜᴇ ɢɪRʟ ʏᴏᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴄᴀʟʟᴇᴅ ᴜɢʟʏ?... Sʜᴇ sᴘᴇɴᴅs ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴘᴜᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴍᴀᴋᴇᴜᴘ ᴏɴ ʜᴏᴘɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴘᴇᴏᴘʟᴇ ᴡɪʟʟ ʟɪᴋᴇ ʜᴇʀ. -Tʜᴇ ʙᴏʏ ʏᴏᴜ ᴛRɪPpEd? Hᴇ ɪs ᴀʙᴜsᴇᴅ ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. -Sᴇᴇ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴍᴀɴ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɢʟʏ sᴄᴀʀs?... Hᴇ ғᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ғᴏʀ ʜɪs ᴄᴏᴜɴᴛʀʏ. -Tʜᴀᴛ ɢᴜʏ ʏOᴜ ᴊᴜsᴛ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ ғᴜɴ ᴏғ ғᴏʀ ᴄʀʏɪɴɢ?... Hɪs ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ɪs ᴅʏɪɴɢ. -Pᴜᴛ ᴛʜɪs ᴀs ʏᴏᴜʀ sᴛᴀᴛᴜs ɪғ ʏᴏᴜ’re ᴀɢᴀɪɴsᴛ ʙᴜʟʟʏɪɴɢ.
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.
As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.
Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda.
As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience.
Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.