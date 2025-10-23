Halloween is just around the corner… or maybe it’s every day in your imagination! If you could pick one costume to wear forever, what would it be? Would you go spooky, silly, or downright iconic? Share your thoughts below!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Fairy with wings that light up.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Dog Mom to Zoe
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish