I would love to live on one of the beaches of Hawaii. The views are stunning, the air is warm, and the people are friendly.

#1

Luca, Italy.
Small, clean, quiet and has a very large grass area that almost surrounds the city. My dogs would love it.
I am American female and live in the San Francisco Bay Area. I have a 55 pound black German shepherd mix and a 33 pound corgi. It would be our heaven but so far from family. ;o

Dog Mom to Zoe
