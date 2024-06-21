#1

I've been a "therapist to most of my friends. I'm sorta popular at school but I rather keep to myself then joining all the popular people. So around 2½ years ago I sorta made a friend group with all the "leftover" people to give them a place to go. One was s*icidal and told me all his problems. He's not anymore but I was the only person he talked to so I knew a lot of the problems he was having. One of them pretend for over a year he was s*icidal and basically used me to get attention. (Also doing this by weaponizing his mothers death. Obviously we were all sad about it but it's disrespectful for even your own son to weaponize your death). The last one was someone who joked about being racist and sexiest and homophobic and everything else. He made inappropriate jokes about everything most of them were of s*xual assault. So from the beginning of the group to the end, I have tried to be nice and I get everything thrown at me and I'm expected to deal with it. Even when

The one who pretend to want to k*ll himself messaged me privately and said it's my fault if he does. I was distraught and I was expected to cope. So yeah, other to han that I'm fine. :)