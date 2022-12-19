There are zillions of stories about cheating, but lots of cheating stories end in second (or third, or fourth) chances. Have you ever given someone another chance after catching them cheating? How did it work out?

#1

No way! She is an ignorant, selfish slob!

Pure Love!
#2

I'm the partner that cheated and was forgiven for it. I'm so thankful. That was 9 years ago. Our 11th anniversary is coming up and we're doing great, so I think it worked out well, thankfully!

Bonesko
#3

I was the cheater, albeit I was manic at the time so easier to forgive. 3 years later, all good

Mini Muppet
