Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Taken A Cruise And What Was It Like?
Just asking for a friend... no, I've never taken a cruise, and they sound kind of terrible. Floating hotel with no escape. Food poisoning, mass outbreaks of disease. Yeah, no. If you have taken a cruise, what was it like? If not, why not? If you have worked as a cruise attendant or any other job, what was it like? How about people who decide to cruise for retirement for years instead of the traditional stay-at-home? Is that really viable?
Oooh, I have no opinion to offer but I'll be lurking here with interest. I'm torn. Part of me loves the idea of cruises (eat awesome food, wake up, new tourist spot!), but part of me is also terrified (eg: disease/food poisoning... no thanks. I remember the huge hoo-ha over those poor bastards stuck on a cruise ship with COVID).
