#3

A few quickfire ones...



nicfits are no fun when you feel irritable , where a rubber band and snap it on your wrist when you get upset, helps to keep you grounded and reduces your lashing out towards coworkers.



Keep a journal that détails number of cigs and any reduction devices used as well as your overall mood. The best thing to ensure you do it is to get a phone app like daylio and set it so it prompts you to fill it out the same time every day. This way you hold yourself accountable and can see genuine progress. It also makes it easier to pinpoint factors that cause you to potentially relapse and see the sort of journey you make. It also could be benefitial to some healthcare professionals should you enlist a doctor's help so that they may provide different treatment options better tailored to your experience. Also knowing you'll shame yourself for smoking helps inhibit your own desire to smoke.



Avoid replacing one addiction with another however often taking up a hobby or having some sort of break up from your usual day to day helps (ie. Beginning quitting while on a trip or enrolling in a class/volunteering/ learning a skill during a time you usually smoke more heavily)



If you are being inspired by someone else to do this (obviously no one can make you quit, you have to do it for yourself) put a physical image of them in your cigarettes so you see it if you go to smoke. Same goes if you're stopping to get something (ie. Save money for a trip etc).



Some people replace cigarettes with increase coffee while at work. Avoid this, caffeine actually intensifiés the withdrawal symptoms and again you're trading one substance for another. Instead try to cut back on your caffeine intake and ensure you drink more water to help flush your system while you essentially detox.



If you get smoke breaks, take them but spend them getting fresh air, take short walks and stay away from the smoking area.



If you smoke to relax, take up meditation or consider seeing a therapist to learn healthier coping skills so that you don't potentially relapse during a time of high stress later.



Reach out or look for resources where you live. This can be support groups, access to free medical services or subsidized reduction aids. This can be government affiliated/run or non-profits.