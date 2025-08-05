ADVERTISEMENT

For my whole life, I’ve never found a place I actually belong. People think I’m too “weird” and they say I’m too much and wish I’d be gone. They tell me I’m too stupid and that others are far better than me. I believe what they say is true so I try hard to get better but I’m always stuck at the same level as others advance. Maybe by asking this question I can get some hope, or not. It’s not like anything really matters