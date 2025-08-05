0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Does Life Ever Get Better? Is It Even Worth It?
Community member
For my whole life, I’ve never found a place I actually belong. People think I’m too “weird” and they say I’m too much and wish I’d be gone. They tell me I’m too stupid and that others are far better than me. I believe what they say is true so I try hard to get better but I’m always stuck at the same level as others advance. Maybe by asking this question I can get some hope, or not. It’s not like anything really matters
This post may include affiliate links.
Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!
Follow Bored Panda on Google News!
Follow us on Flipboard.com/@boredpanda!
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Error occurred when generating embed. Please check link and try again.
Use html version
Generate not embedded version
Add watermark
Hide Caption
Crop
Add watermark
Title
0
I am a teenage girl living in South India. I know 3 and a half languages (English, Marathi and Hindi, can only read Kannada). I love drawing and reading comics. I also love astronomy so much that I am planning on having a career in ISRO. Here are some of my favourite words from other languages:Kurwa and Zginiemy (Polish) Merde and Pomme (French) Kuso (Japanese) Katliam (Turkish) Flugzeug, Lieblingfach, Wissenschaft and Schildkröte (German) I’m grateful for the following pandas for saving my life: Amy Lakota Tamra Val Caro Caro Nathaniel Ghostly Snail Lavabean Blue mouse Twilight Old Roadie Bisexual TacoCat Kerri Squirrelly Panda Percabeth PC Lana Lana Banana Jules Shanila Phoenix Cheese the great Pineapple (Jordan) ЛеснойКороль Danger Bunny A gay catman Mint the tiger Constantly Jon Tired Panda Mintii Bunnii Aubree Dazzler Tess May Rick Sanchez And many more of you who helped me through dark times. I’m sorry for stressing out all of you, especially Amy and Blue mouse. Thank you, all of you for doing your best and have a good life ahead All of you are fucking morons! Is it so hard to ignore the people you hate online? All you have to do is not respond to the trolls yet you don’t listen and make everything worse. Stop engaging with them, that is the reason why they spam so much. Haven’t any of you been taught the basics of the internet? This is exactly why this website is going to shit, you people are too childish for your own goodRead less »
Stardust she/her
Author, Community member
I am a teenage girl living in South India. I know 3 and a half languages (English, Marathi and Hindi, can only read Kannada). I love drawing and reading comics. I also love astronomy so much that I am planning on having a career in ISRO. Here are some of my favourite words from other languages:Kurwa and Zginiemy (Polish) Merde and Pomme (French) Kuso (Japanese) Katliam (Turkish) Flugzeug, Lieblingfach, Wissenschaft and Schildkröte (German) I’m grateful for the following pandas for saving my life: Amy Lakota Tamra Val Caro Caro Nathaniel Ghostly Snail Lavabean Blue mouse Twilight Old Roadie Bisexual TacoCat Kerri Squirrelly Panda Percabeth PC Lana Lana Banana Jules Shanila Phoenix Cheese the great Pineapple (Jordan) ЛеснойКороль Danger Bunny A gay catman Mint the tiger Constantly Jon Tired Panda Mintii Bunnii Aubree Dazzler Tess May Rick Sanchez And many more of you who helped me through dark times. I’m sorry for stressing out all of you, especially Amy and Blue mouse. Thank you, all of you for doing your best and have a good life ahead All of you are fucking morons! Is it so hard to ignore the people you hate online? All you have to do is not respond to the trolls yet you don’t listen and make everything worse. Stop engaging with them, that is the reason why they spam so much. Haven’t any of you been taught the basics of the internet? This is exactly why this website is going to shit, you people are too childish for your own good
Read more »
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).Read less »
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff
Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).