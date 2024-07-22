ADVERTISEMENT

I'm currently in the middle of dealing with the worst mice infestation I have ever dealt with. I've done everything from bleaching anything I suspect has been touched by a mouse, and/or it's messes, to plugging any holes and gaps in the baseboards. So far, they favour the cleaning closet, and chewed a hole above the old one they got through that I plugged with steel wool. I've sprayed Spray Nine all over the floors I've found mouse pee. My foyer, I just discovered tonight, looks like mice have been using it as their toilet. I didn't even know and we were walking all over it.

I'm absolutely terrified of getting sick with hantavirus or some other serious or fatal disease.

I live in the Canadian prairies. Some sites I Googled say getting hantavirus is rare, even with being in constant contact with mice. But that's still not comforting.

Pest control have been here a few times in the past couple months. They laid bait traps and other traps. I've caught one last week, but no others.

I went to the pet store to get an urine remover. It says spray it on and leave it to dry. I guess I'll know in the morning if the pee is dissolved. Spray Nine is a disinfectant and kills viruses and bacteria. I'm hoping it's not too late.

Put in a maintenance request. (That's how my management wants us to contact with them for issues.)

I'm at my wits end. I work an exhausting job. Just want to come home and relax after a hard day. Not clean until midnight and almost skip supper.

I'm feeling so overwhelmed and alone, even though I know other tenants have mice issues, too.

