For me, its anything bright colored, I don't know why, but I just love dark colors like black or indigo.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Pink. The rest I am completely fine with. All of my shirts are hung up and in rainbow order and I have all the colours but pink (including a brown sweater!)

Report

5points
Madally
POST
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

brown looks really good on sweaters lol

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

ORANGE

and sometimes yello

Orange just looks... ew

If its ur fav color ive nothin against that

Report

4points
Do-nut touch da donut
POST
Penny Polek
Penny Polek
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

orange just makes you look bad ngl

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

I have no clue why, but I don't like wearing a very vibrant purple, or any shade of orange. They just don't look good on me. Dark brown and yellow-green are also no-nos.

Report

3points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

who would wear dark brown or yellow-green

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Pink or white. I can pull off pretty much anything but I hate pink and white

Report

3points
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
Madally
Madally
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I look really good in white because of my darker features (dark brown hair and eyes, tan-ish skin). But I don't really like how bright it is. And I hate wearing pink. It makes me feel gross for some reason. I went through this phase last year though and I was a major girly-girl and wore so much pink like pink shirts pink nails even pink notebooks...it was gross.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

any shade of pink, orange, and i usually never wear green

Report

3points
Penny Polek
POST
#6

basically any super bright color, blue is okay if it's similar to the color of my eyes. i hate wearing grey though cause it looks awful on me. and as long as white isn't see through, it's fine. but i mostly stick to dark colors like black and dark blue. oh i also will wear a dark pink or red

Report

3points
freakingbee
POST
#7

I’ve got nothing against pink but it’s one colour I would not wear

Report

2points
Amy Bindokas
POST
#8

Pink makes me look like a German woman who's had a sunburn. :) :) :)

Also light green, beige and light gray make me look like I escaped from the tomb. o_O O_o

I read a very old book with a "season" theory where a pale blonde would be "winter" and wear winter-themed colours, and so on. I'm Fall. Red, ginger, deep blue, dark green, olive etc. The whole thing looked stupid but totally makes sense when applied to me. Seems still rather trendy.

Report

2points
Nadine Debard
POST
Bisexual Axolotls
Bisexual Axolotls
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It does seem a little stupid at first, but the logic behind it makes sense. I technically don't fall into any of them though, so it really doesn't help me much lol

2
2points
reply
#9

yellow! any vibrant yellow, any bright green. i don’t usually wear blue unless it’s dark (my uniform basically) and i don’t wear purple either.

Report

2points
nae nae <3
POST
#10

If you've ever heard of "skin tone", it's the color that matches up with your skin tone. It may be pinkish, or yellowish. Mine is peach. I hate that color though, and refuse to wear it.

Report

2points
Kraneia The Dancing Dryad
POST
TheMagicOfBeingMia
TheMagicOfBeingMia
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But wouldn't someone think you're naked with skin tone colours?

0
0points
reply
#11

Pink. It’s the one colour I can’t stand wearing, because it’s a girl colour, and I hate it.

Report

2points
Charlie Spring Fan
POST
#12

Red
My middle school uniform was a red polo shirt
I never looked good it that stupid uniform

Report

1point
Me
POST
#13

Colour. Black and SOMETIMES white and grey. Navy blue jeans and similar things are the only exceptions

Report

1point
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
POST
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if we were next to each other the color of our clohtes would be wildly different lol bc i almost exlusivly wear black

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Pink even though it is one of my favorite colors.

Report

1point
Forest Cobb
POST
#15

Orange. FREAKING ORANGE! also pea green

Report

1point
Grudge-holding Treefrog
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

white. i really hate wearing it because i always look nice in it and then i stain it with something and the item i love is ruined forever. i had a christmas sweater that i really loved and wore year-round until i accidentally squirted berry sangria water flavoring on it when i was trying to get the water flavoring in my mouth. i still wear it, but the damage has been done.

Report

1point
waddles
POST
#17

Yellow. I am Asian, if I wear yellow it makes me look like I have Jaundice

Report

1point
Cthulhu Kitty
POST
#18

Anything brown and cream is a no from me, like, i just hate the colour so much, not just on clothes.

Report

1point
TheMagicOfBeingMia
POST
#19

I feel like I look semi-decent in all colors but bright yellow just isn't really my thing. It just is way too flashy for my liking.

Report

0points
Epsilon
POST
#20

I won't wear orange because it makes me feel like an inmate. It also looks terrible on me.

Report

0points
Brainmas
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Colors. Period

Report

0points
Blue_Mouse
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish