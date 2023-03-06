For me, its anything bright colored, I don't know why, but I just love dark colors like black or indigo.

#1 Pink. The rest I am completely fine with. All of my shirts are hung up and in rainbow order and I have all the colours but pink (including a brown sweater!)

#2 ORANGE



and sometimes yello



Orange just looks... ew



If its ur fav color ive nothin against that

#3 I have no clue why, but I don't like wearing a very vibrant purple, or any shade of orange. They just don't look good on me. Dark brown and yellow-green are also no-nos.

#4 Pink or white. I can pull off pretty much anything but I hate pink and white

#5 any shade of pink, orange, and i usually never wear green

#6 basically any super bright color, blue is okay if it's similar to the color of my eyes. i hate wearing grey though cause it looks awful on me. and as long as white isn't see through, it's fine. but i mostly stick to dark colors like black and dark blue. oh i also will wear a dark pink or red

#7 I’ve got nothing against pink but it’s one colour I would not wear

#8 Pink makes me look like a German woman who's had a sunburn. :) :) :)



Also light green, beige and light gray make me look like I escaped from the tomb. o_O O_o



I read a very old book with a "season" theory where a pale blonde would be "winter" and wear winter-themed colours, and so on. I'm Fall. Red, ginger, deep blue, dark green, olive etc. The whole thing looked stupid but totally makes sense when applied to me. Seems still rather trendy.

#9 yellow! any vibrant yellow, any bright green. i don’t usually wear blue unless it’s dark (my uniform basically) and i don’t wear purple either.

#10 If you've ever heard of "skin tone", it's the color that matches up with your skin tone. It may be pinkish, or yellowish. Mine is peach. I hate that color though, and refuse to wear it.

#11 Pink. It’s the one colour I can’t stand wearing, because it’s a girl colour, and I hate it.

#12 Red

My middle school uniform was a red polo shirt

I never looked good it that stupid uniform

#13 Colour. Black and SOMETIMES white and grey. Navy blue jeans and similar things are the only exceptions

#14 Pink even though it is one of my favorite colors.

#15 Orange. FREAKING ORANGE! also pea green

#16 white. i really hate wearing it because i always look nice in it and then i stain it with something and the item i love is ruined forever. i had a christmas sweater that i really loved and wore year-round until i accidentally squirted berry sangria water flavoring on it when i was trying to get the water flavoring in my mouth. i still wear it, but the damage has been done.

#17 Yellow. I am Asian, if I wear yellow it makes me look like I have Jaundice

#18 Anything brown and cream is a no from me, like, i just hate the colour so much, not just on clothes.

#19 I feel like I look semi-decent in all colors but bright yellow just isn't really my thing. It just is way too flashy for my liking.

#20 I won't wear orange because it makes me feel like an inmate. It also looks terrible on me.