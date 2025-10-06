Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Angry At My Sister After My Husband’s Passing?
Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Angry At My Sister After My Husband’s Passing?

Rachel.belew Rachel Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

    In December 2020, my husband passed away in a tragic car accident

    Black and white image of a coffin with flowers inside a hearse, symbolizing grief and loss after husband’s passing.

    Black and white image of a coffin with flowers inside a hearse, symbolizing grief and loss after husband’s passing.

    Image credits: panyawat auitpol (not the actual photo)

    We had been together for 17 years, and I was completely heartbroken. My sister told me she couldn’t come to the funeral because of COVID, which I tried to understand – until I later found out she had gone to a huge party at her father’s family’s house (we have different dads) and ended up catching COVID there.

    That’s when something inside me snapped. The rest of the family said I was being immature for being upset, but the truth is, my sister has never really been there for me. When we were younger, I went into foster care while she lived comfortably with my grandparents on my father’s side. As adults, I’ve always been the one dropping everything to help her.

    When her boyfriend broke up with her, I took a day off work to comfort her. When her car broke down, I drove two hours to pick her up. When she went away for the weekend, I drove 45 minutes each way twice a day to take care of her birds – even though I was supposed to be on bed rest with my second daughter due to pregnancy complications. I have two daughters, and she has no children, but that never stopped her from expecting me to prioritize her needs over mine.

    I’m 42 now, and she’s 47, and I’ve just reached my breaking point. When my younger daughter almost died at age two from serious complications, my sister acted like we didn’t even exist. I should’ve seen the signs earlier – like when she showed up to my wedding wearing a white dress – but I let it slide for the sake of keeping peace.

    My husband’s passing, though, was the final straw.

    While my daughters and I were grieving, she chose to be with her father’s family instead of supporting us

    Woman wearing glasses sitting on floor, holding head and crying, expressing grief after husband’s passing in a dimly lit room.

    Woman wearing glasses sitting on floor, holding head and crying, expressing grief after husband’s passing in a dimly lit room.

    Image credits: Claudia Wolff (not the actual photo)

     I’ve been there for her since day one, while those people ignored her existence until she turned 40. Now, I’m just done being the one who always shows up when she never has.

    So, dear Pandas, after reading all this – AITA for being upset with my sister?

    Expert’s Advice
    This is a deeply painful situation, and it’s understandable that you’re struggling. You’ve consistently gone above and beyond for your sister, yet her actions show a lack of consideration for you and your family.

    A few key things to consider:

    • Your feelings are valid. You’ve experienced loss, stress, and ongoing disappointment. It’s normal to feel hurt and frustrated by her choices.
    • Boundaries matter. You can decide how much time, energy, and support you give. Saying no doesn’t make you selfish—it protects your emotional well-being.
    • Focus on your immediate family. Your children and your own healing come first. It’s okay to prioritize your household over a sibling who repeatedly disregards you.
    • Expect respect, not perfection. Healthy relationships require mutual care and consideration. You have the right to step back when respect is lacking.
    • Seek support if needed. Talking with a counselor or support group can help process grief, anger, and long-standing family dynamics.

    Ultimately, you’re not wrong for protecting yourself and your children from repeated emotional harm. Prioritizing your well-being is a sign of strength, not failure.

    Moderator’s note:

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    Children
    family
    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    tw72 avatar
    tw 72
    tw 72
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "my sister has never really been there for me" - then why do you keep expecting it? You are upset that you can't change HER behavior. You are the one who needs the reality check.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harsh, I mean yeah, she should have learned by now that half-sis isn't there for her, but harsh nonetheless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Why did she go to live with your paternal grandparents when you two have different fathers?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
