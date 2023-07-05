#1

my weather was actually today, 100-120kmh maximum winds, not sure what my city for speeds had but it was in the netherlands code red, i was sitting in high school when a amber alert ringed on the phones that werent turned off, code yellow (it was said that schools were closed, the person who wrote the amber alert had some bad spelling) then is changed to code Red, wich is bassicly 100-120kmh winds, i do not think that the winds that we are having right now as im writing is having thos speeds but i dont want to find out.