Hey Guy Pandas, Complete The Sentence “I’m So Secure In My Masculinity That…”
There's been lots of discussion about toxic masculinity and dudes trying to "be more masculine" without really talking about what masculinity means or what men who are truly secure in their masculinity look like. What does security and confidence in your masculinity look like and what can you do? The laundry? Knit? What?
"...that I don't have to make declarative statements about how secure in my masculinity I am."
... that it's never even occurred to me to think about how masculine I may be.
... I can embrace my femininity. "
I tend to disagree with masculinity/femininity, who gets to decide what is what? Tough fishermen used to knit themselves those thick, white, woolly jumpers on nights at home when not fishing. Fishing the cold North Sea made these men tough, you going to tell them knitting is feminine? Why would you categorise knitting as feminine in the first place?
People, you do what you want, masculinity/femininity is pretty much all nonsense.