#3

... I can embrace my femininity. "



I tend to disagree with masculinity/femininity, who gets to decide what is what? Tough fishermen used to knit themselves those thick, white, woolly jumpers on nights at home when not fishing. Fishing the cold North Sea made these men tough, you going to tell them knitting is feminine? Why would you categorise knitting as feminine in the first place?



People, you do what you want, masculinity/femininity is pretty much all nonsense.