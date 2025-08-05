Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dog Barks At A Stranger To Follow Him, Ends Up Leading Him To Two People In Dire Need Of Help
Close-up of a dog with a harness, barking and leading a stranger to two people in dire need of help outdoors.
Animals, Dogs

Dog Barks At A Stranger To Follow Him, Ends Up Leading Him To Two People In Dire Need Of Help

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

40

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that a dog is man’s best friend. Perhaps no other animal is as loyal, and with their goofy smiles and puppy dog eyes, what’s not to love? Treat your dog well and you’ll have a source of unconditional love for years.

One dog recently got dubbed a hero after miraculously getting the attention of a stranger and leading him to its owners, who were both unconscious in a tent. Now the internet can’t get enough of the very, very good boy.

RELATED:

    It’s been said that a dog is man’s best friend, and this doggo proved it yet again with his heroic actions

    Hero dog barking at a stranger, leading him to two people in need of help during an emergency situation outdoors.

    Image credits: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh / YouTube

    The dog kept trying to get the attention of a stranger, finally leading him to a tent encampment in the woods

    A man is recalling his encounter with a real-life Lassie on social media. Gary Thynes was spending some quality time with his dog at a park in Pittsburgh’s North Shore when another dog came up to them, ostensibly trying to get his attention. 

    According to Thynes, the dog would come just close enough for him to be out of arm’s reach, and then he would bark, turn around, run a few steps, turn around, and bark again. “It felt like he was trying to get my attention… I got this overwhelming feeling that he wanted me to follow him,” he tells ABC affiliate WTAE.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dog barking at stranger holding a ball in mouth, leading to two people in dire need of help outdoors.

    Image credits: Mehdi Gholipour / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The stranger found two people, a man and a woman, both unresponsive, so he called 911 immediately

    Thynes says he left his own dog with a friend, letting the agitated pup lead him along a railroad track into a wooded area, where he got a creepy feeling. According to Thynes, he arrived at a tent encampment with two people. “At first, I saw just one gentleman. I tried to get his attention to wake him up, but he wouldn’t. He was completely unresponsive. I couldn’t even tell if he was breathing or not,” he said.

    He then turned around to find a pair of legs sticking out of a tent. He tried to shake them, but the woman in the tent was also unconscious. He immediately called 911, and the place was swarming with police and medics within minutes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dog on a leash sitting on rocky ground alert and ready to bark, helping to lead stranger to people in need of help

    Image credits: Ellgene Thynes / Facebook

    “I know how quickly you need to react to save someone’s life,” Thynes said. “And so, the very first thing that went through my head was: immediately call. Call the police. Get someone out there as fast as they can go.” The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety confirmed that an unresponsive male and female were taken to a local hospital.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man wearing black cap outdoors, sharing a story about a dog that barks at a stranger to follow him for help.

    Image credits: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh / YouTube

    Help arrived soon after and the people were taken to hospital, but animal control said they had to take the dog to a pound

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for the heroic act of the brave pup who alerted him to the emergency situation, he had this to say, “He’s amazing, and he definitely saved some lives yesterday. He is a persistent little puppy.” The lifesaving doggo is currently in his care while the man and woman remain in the hospital.

    Happy dog on a leash barking to a stranger, leading him to two people in dire need of help outdoors.

    Image credits: Zachary Casler / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In a Facebook post, Thynes shares that he offered to take the pup in after animal control showed up. “Animal control said they had to take the dog to the pound, far outside the city. I figured that these folks wouldn’t be able to get out there to get him back … much less be able to afford the fees to get him out. So I said that I would take the dog home with me,” he wrote.

    Thynes said it’s “an honor” to help care for the courageous dog. “I know how important the unconditional love of your dog can be, and how much love they have for you,” he wrote. “So it is an honor for me to take care of this guy until his humans are well enough to reunite with a dog that loves them very much.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The stranger stepped in and offered to take care of the persistent pup until it could be reunited with its owners, and netizens are thrilled at the news

    Comment about pitbull behavior emphasizing dogs learn from their owners, highlighting love and kindness in training dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a pit bull dog guarding stairs to protect toddlers from falling.

    Comment praising a smart and loyal dog for alerting and protecting people, highlighting dog behavior and protection instincts.

    Comment praising a Pitbull dog described as a sensitive and loving four-legged hero who saved lives by alerting people in need.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a dog that barks at a stranger to help lead him to two people in need, highlighting the dog's loyalty and human kindness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Candice Weaver Mathews praising the intelligence of a dog that convinced a man to help two people in need.

    Comment from Char Graham expressing happiness about a positive story involving a dog barking at a stranger to follow him.

    Comment on social media praising a dog that barks at a stranger and leads him to two people in dire need of help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing emotion about a man caring for a dog who barks at a stranger leading to people needing help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying give the hero a juicy steak with a small steak emoji on a light blue background.

    Comment praising a dog that barks at a stranger to follow him, highlighting the dog's kindness and the man's care during recovery.

    Comment by Courtney Allen about pitbulls, emphasizing they are loving dogs when treated with care and challenging media stereotypes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying animals are a blessing, related to dog barks at a stranger story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a dog that barks at a stranger to follow him, and commending Sir Gary for helping two people in dire need of help.

    Comment praising a dog and its owner for helping two people in dire need, expressing gratitude and blessings.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a hero dog for helping and guiding people in need by following stranger cues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    40

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    40

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT