Everything is about having your personal brand these days and it seems you need one even if you’re a superhero. Graphic designer Sergey Kirmanov came up with logo designs for some of the most popular superheroes, villains, and other characters that incorporate typography in a surprisingly cool way.

“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named,” the artist says. Scroll down and see the logos for yourself!

More info: behance.net | Instagram