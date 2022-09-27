Everything is about having your personal brand these days and it seems you need one even if you’re a superhero. Graphic designer Sergey Kirmanov came up with logo designs for some of the most popular superheroes, villains, and other characters that incorporate typography in a surprisingly cool way.

“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named,” the artist says. Scroll down and see the logos for yourself!

More info: behance.net | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Batman

Batman

m4t.art Report

13points
POST
nooneimportant
nooneimportant
Community Member
58 minutes ago

really cool with the stubble

0
0points
reply
#2

Spider Man

Spider Man

m4t.art Report

9points
POST
#3

Pennywise

Pennywise

m4t.art Report

7points
POST
#4

Yoda

Yoda

m4t.art Report

6points
POST
#5

Boba Fett

Boba Fett

m4t.art Report

5points
POST
ADHD raptor
ADHD raptor
Community Member
3 hours ago

YES

1
1point
reply
#6

Naruto

Naruto

m4t.art Report

5points
POST
Widowblob
Widowblob
Community Member
2 hours ago

Naruto has cat whiskers

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

The Flash

The Flash

m4t.art Report

5points
POST
#8

Davy Jones

Davy Jones

m4t.art Report

5points
POST
ADHD raptor
ADHD raptor
Community Member
3 hours ago

OMH I LOVE IT!

0
0points
reply
#9

Venom

Venom

m4t.art Report

5points
POST
Ozymandias73
Ozymandias73
Community Member
1 minute ago

Nice!

0
0points
reply
#10

Dead Pool

Dead Pool

m4t.art Report

4points
POST
#11

Iron Man

Iron Man

m4t.art Report

4points
POST
#12

Joker

Joker

m4t.art Report

4points
POST
#13

Vision

Vision

m4t.art Report

3points
POST
#14

Vader

Vader

m4t.art Report

3points
POST
nooneimportant
nooneimportant
Community Member
56 minutes ago

would be nice to see "darth" incorporated

0
0points
reply
#15

Moon Knight

Moon Knight

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
#16

Hulk

Hulk

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
#17

Rocket

Rocket

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
ADHD raptor
ADHD raptor
Community Member
3 hours ago

I love this

0
0points
reply
#18

Black Panther

Black Panther

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
nooneimportant
nooneimportant
Community Member
55 minutes ago

this is one of the best ones in the list

0
0points
reply
#19

Terminator

Terminator

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
#20

Freddy

Freddy

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
#21

Sauron

Sauron

m4t.art Report

2points
POST
#22

Peacemaker

Peacemaker

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#23

Ronin

Ronin

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#24

Dmt

Dmt

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#25

Spawn

Spawn

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#26

The Thing

The Thing

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#27

Daredevil

Daredevil

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#28

Hell Boy

Hell Boy

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#29

Judge Dredd

Judge Dredd

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#30

Alien

Alien

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
nooneimportant
nooneimportant
Community Member
53 minutes ago

really cool

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Shredder

Shredder

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
#32

Krang

Krang

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
nooneimportant
nooneimportant
Community Member
53 minutes ago

awesome!!

0
0points
reply
#33

Sektor

Sektor

m4t.art Report

1point
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
5 hours ago

Oh gosh, someone was getting tired making this list. This is the third typo/mistake in a row! It's "Sector" not "Sektor."

0
0points
reply
#34

State Of Ninja

State Of Ninja

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#35

Wudu

Wudu

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#36

Nedry

Nedry

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#37

Mf Doom

Mf Doom

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#38

Groot

Groot

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#39

Punisher

Punisher

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#40

Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Screan

Screan

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#42

Pinhead

Pinhead

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#43

Thanos

Thanos

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
#44

Sauron

Sauron

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
5 hours ago

I think you mean "Darth Maul." Not "Sauron."

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Night Thing

Night Thing

m4t.art Report

0points
POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
5 hours ago

Typo!! It says Night "King" not Night Thing.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!