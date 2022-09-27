This Designer Created Logos For Popular Superheroes And Villains, And Here Are 45 Of The Best Ones
Everything is about having your personal brand these days and it seems you need one even if you’re a superhero. Graphic designer Sergey Kirmanov came up with logo designs for some of the most popular superheroes, villains, and other characters that incorporate typography in a surprisingly cool way.
“It was interesting for me to combine the images of the characters with their text writing. The resulting symbiosis of faces and letters was named,” the artist says. Scroll down and see the logos for yourself!
Batman
Spider Man
Pennywise
Yoda
Boba Fett
Naruto
The Flash
Davy Jones
Venom
Dead Pool
Iron Man
Joker
Vision
Vader
Moon Knight
Hulk
Rocket
Black Panther
Terminator
Freddy
Sauron
Peacemaker
Ronin
Dmt
Spawn
The Thing
Daredevil
Hell Boy
Judge Dredd
Alien
Shredder
Krang
Sektor
Oh gosh, someone was getting tired making this list. This is the third typo/mistake in a row! It's "Sector" not "Sektor."
They are great! The best ones the ones that are still readable but which also carry the visual design, like Batman, or Shredder or Scream. Good job 👏
😲 incredible! They are all amazing!
