"Here I Am": Photographer Challenges Misconception That People With Down Syndrome Do Not Live Into Their Senior Years
A photo essay titled “Here I Am” is a result of the collaboration between The Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) and photographer Hilary Gauld. The series of portraits aims to challenge the misconception that adults with Down syndrome do not live into their senior years. Despite life expectancy for Canadians with Down syndrome more than doubling in the past 40 years, people over 40 remain the least represented in media, including imagery representing the community.
“Here I Am” features adults and seniors alongside their childhood selves, celebrating the progress of the Down syndrome community and shining a spotlight on the healthcare system’s growing dependence on unpaid caregivers. With age, they are at a higher risk for certain health conditions requiring additional care, such as Alzheimer’s disease. It is crucial to ensure that individuals with Down syndrome and their caregivers have access to comprehensive, unbiased information and government support.
Craig, Age 59
Bored Panda has reached out to Hilary Gauld, who is the author of the “Here I Am” photo series. We wanted to know more about her background as a photographer, and more insights regarding this meaningful project itself. Gauld told us: “Photography as a career came into my life 15 years ago. My love of people and their stories has always been the driving force behind what I do. And my fascination with the passage of time. Photos are a way to record that time and give us a reference for how we have aged and how life changes around us.
I believe in the power of a photograph. As always, with portrait photography, the art is in being able to take the energy and personality of who you are photographing and relay that in a still image.”
Brigitte, Age 75
Sean, Age 49
Next, asked about the genesis of the “Here I Am” series, Hilary answered: “It was a conversation with the Director of the Canadian Down syndrome society last fall that brought about the idea for this year's photo series. She has a 30-year-old son with Down syndrome. She said she often wonders where adults with Down syndrome go in their elder years and feels they somewhat disappear in our communities.
After photographing Canadians with Down syndrome for almost a decade, I felt this would be a valuable project. To explore aging and Down syndrome and to challenge the misconception that people with Down syndrome don't live into old age. They very much do and where they go and their life changes as they get older. Aging caregivers become front and center as the life expectancy of those with DS continues to grow."
Maryann, Age 60
Owen, Age 56
We were wondering how the selection of the participants, modeling and telling their stories for “Here I Am” was carried out. Hilary told us more about that process: “To find the participants we reached out to Down syndrome groups in Ontario and other local caregiving agencies. This series was especially challenging due to its accessibility. Arranging the photo sessions for each person was dependent on their families and support workers. The participants' enthusiasm for this project was incredible, so everyone helped to make it happen. The majority of the sessions were held in their homes.”
Michael, Age 58
Lynn, Age 58
Asked about the atmosphere during the photo shoots, Gauld answered: “Our sessions were a lot of fun. They enjoyed dressing up and having their photos taken. Music is something that often connects people to their energy. So there was a lot of music played during our time together. Justin Bieber, Queen, Britney Spears, Anne Murray, and Johnny Cash were among some of the favorite artists.”
Then, we wanted to know more about the results when the series was officially finished and presented to a wide audience. Hilary Gauld told us: “We are thrilled with the response to the series. I learned a lot from this experience. I watched how challenging but rewarding it is for families to care for their aging siblings and children with Down syndrome. Two of the participants live with their moms who are 90 years old. Two live with their sisters. Others are in group homes and some live independently. The love and support that surrounds the people in this series was beautiful.”
Allan, Age 44
Chrissy, Age 45
The photographer continued: “Most importantly, I learned about their lived experiences. Their lives are full of family and friends. Medals earned in the Special Olympics. Travel. Work. Activities that filled their days; walks, coloring, bowling, swimming, gardening, dancing, snowshoeing, downhill skiing, listening to records, and writing letters. One of our participants met his idol, William Shatner, and that is a story told hundreds of times over for him his life. Birthdays each year are always celebrated with a cake and a wish as they blow out the candles.”
Myron, Age 52
Melissa, Age 46
We were also wondering what was the reaction of the models when they saw the final result of the project. Hilary said: “All of the participants were able to see their photos as I took them. The look on their faces to see themselves reflected back was incredible! We have kept in touch with the caregivers since and everyone was thrilled with how the project was received, its impact, and how this series has shifted people's perception of aging with Down syndrome.”
Lastly, we asked if there is anything Hilary Gauld wants to add, to give more insights about the “Here I Am” project. The photographer added: “In Canada, the life expectancy for those with Down syndrome has more than doubled over the past 40 years. This can be attributed to advances in medical diagnostics and treatment. The misconception that people don't live long full lives exists partly due to the lack of representation of people with Down syndrome over 40 across all media, including the imagery used to represent the community.”