A photo essay titled “Here I Am” is a result of the collaboration between The Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS) and photographer Hilary Gauld. The series of portraits aims to challenge the misconception that adults with Down syndrome do not live into their senior years. Despite life expectancy for Canadians with Down syndrome more than doubling in the past 40 years, people over 40 remain the least represented in media, including imagery representing the community.

“Here I Am” features adults and seniors alongside their childhood selves, celebrating the progress of the Down syndrome community and shining a spotlight on the healthcare system’s growing dependence on unpaid caregivers. With age, they are at a higher risk for certain health conditions requiring additional care, such as Alzheimer’s disease. It is crucial to ensure that individuals with Down syndrome and their caregivers have access to comprehensive, unbiased information and government support.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | oneforthewall.ca | cdss.ca