Meet Hénri, A Cat With Eyebrows, Who Went Viral Thanks To His Extraordinary Facial Features

Hénri is a feline from Canada, who went viral thanks to his extraordinary facial features. His coat is a solid white color with a black tail and dark eyebrow markings that add a touch of emotion to his already expressive face. These eyebrows, capable of conveying concern, surprise, sadness, or fear, make Henri truly unique. Although, there is more to this cute cat than just his striking looks. Hénri has a loving and quirky personality, and has won the hearts of many, including his devoted owner Megan.

Hénri and his siblings were separated from their mother when they were about four weeks old. Despite this rough start, he found his loving home and companionship with Megan and her cat Chihiro. The cat may have gone viral, but he still remains a content and cherished pet. Explore the story of Hénri, his distinctive eyebrows, and the heartwarming relationship he shares with Megan.

More info: Instagram

Meet Hénri, a cat with unique “eyebrows”, who lives in Canada with his loving caretaker Megan

Bored Panda reached out to Megan, the person whose heart was stolen by Hénri. We asked a couple of questions to find out more details about her lovely cat. First, we wanted to know how Hénri appeared in her life. His caretaker said: “It was near the start of covid, I just turned 18, and after begging for a cat since I can even remember, my parents (who have always been dog people, never had a cat) finally agreed to let me get one! I have many pets and am a huge advocate for rescuing and adopting, never buying, so I immediately checked all of my local humane societies and shelters for kittens! It was only a few days into my search that Hénri (his name at the shelter was actually Minx) and his litter popped up at the humane society closest to me. I have never filled out an application so fast for anything! I had some virtual interviews with the staff at the shelter and they wanted to ensure he would be a good fit and luckily his personality and temperament were exactly what I was looking for!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

He is predominantly white, with the exception of his charming black tail and two distinctive markings resembling eyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

These eyebrows add an extra touch of emotion to Hénri’s already expressive face

Megan continued: “I remember them saying that he had hundreds of applicants, some from out of the province even! But the interviewer stated that she resonated with my love for cats and excitement about getting my first cat, and she knew that Hénri would make that experience even more exciting for me. I couldn’t be more grateful, especially after knowing that so many people applied to adopt him!”

We also asked how she came up with the idea of a name for Hénri. She revealed: “It’s actually a really weird story! I’m from Ontario, but growing up, I was in love with the ocean and my family always went out East and spent a lot of time in Quebec. I got the name from someone who dog-sat for us in a small town there. It wasn’t really a memorable moment, but for my family, we just loved how they pronounced the guy’s name with the French accent, and it stayed an inside joke with my family. When choosing a name, I wanted something that sounded distinguished and gentleman-like, as that’s what Hénri is!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Hénri’s parents are Turkish Van cats

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

The cat was surrendered alongside his siblings when they were less than a month old

Next, we were curious about the most common reactions of people who meet Hénri. Megan shared with us: “It’s always super funny and leaves people in awe for a few moments! I think people are initially shocked a bit by how much the markings make it look like he is experiencing very real emotions, and then it becomes something funny that we can all laugh about and love him for. He is somehow even cuter and funnier in person. He’s a pretty clumsy and quirky cat, and his expressions make everything so much more entertaining. When guests come in, he will stare at them from his cat tower with the most shocked expression and he looks so concerned, it’s so funny!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Megan had a strong desire to adopt a cat, and the connection between her and Hénri was instant

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

When she met the cat for the first time, his distinctive “eyebrows” stood out even more due to his small size

“I love coming home to him because I know he will always make me laugh with his expressions no matter what! He loves having guests and visitors over though, which is great! He loves extra company and getting to meet new people, I think. Whether it’s my parents coming in to say hi, or new friends or family, he is always very eager to check them out, and make sure he leaves his scent on them!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

The story of Hénri recently went viral and we were wondering how Megan feels about the attention her beloved cat gets. She told us: “I am so overwhelmed and grateful for everything that’s happened in only a matter of weeks! It’s crazy what can happen after just one viral video, which is now standing at almost 3 million views! I guess with the internet and social media, it’s so hard to predict or even imagine what could happen. Things move so quickly and it’s such a saturated place, so the fact that he has reached such a huge audience is surreal! I can’t say I’m shocked, but I definitely didn’t see this coming! I guess it’s one of those things where you feel like it will happen to you, but if you’re sharing content, you never know what can happen or who will see it!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Sometimes, when Hénri gazes at people, he genuinely appears concerned, which is quite amusing given that his dark “eyebrows” contribute to this expression

Then, we asked about the relationship between Hénri and the other cat living with him, Chihiro. Megan answered: “Yes! I’ve always had many small pets, and now have a second cat, Chihiro. I was very cautious about introducing another cat into Hénri’s territory but made sure to do every bit of research possible and took it slow. I made sure to get another kitten of the same gender for the best possible outcome, and they communicated through the bottom of the door for a while! But once they finally met, they got along instantly! Hénri is more laidback and prefers to spend his time sleeping and grooming, whereas Chihiro is a bit more outgoing and active, but I feel like they really even each other out!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

He tends to be a bit shy and has a habit of chewing with his mouth

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Chewing serves as a form of self-comfort and appears as if he’s talking

“They are now absolutely inseparable. I cannot leave the room with one of them without the other one starting to scream! They are so attached and I always walk in on them cuddling together on their favorite chair or my bed. They really are the sweetest cats and I think Hénri is very happy to have a brother! He’s very curious about new things and loves meeting new pets too!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Hénri possesses peculiar quirks and is often clumsy

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Kneading on blankets is one of his favorite activities, which he can engage in for hours

“It takes a lot to have a great relationship with your cat, but it’s the most rewarding experience. As I’ve stated before, I do struggle with some mental illness that is usually quite debilitating, and my cats are sometimes the only thing that keeps me going and grounded. They truly have their own healing capabilities and I love them more than anything in this world. I started his account to just share to my friends and family my cat content instead of spamming everyone I know with cat photos every hour (I am still guilty of this haha), but it makes me so happy that he’s gained his own audience and fans and he’s bringing happiness to others!! I think he truly is a unique cat and I’m glad that others are getting to appreciate him and experience all he has to offer!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Another beloved pastime for the cat is sitting by the window, observing the outside world

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Henri serves as a wonderful companion for Megan, assisting her in managing her mental disability

Next, we wanted to find out what makes Hénri a happy cat and if there are any specific things Megan does or provides to ensure his happiness. She said: “Hénri is always a pretty happy cat, as long as he’s able to nap or have company! He loves blankets, any blanket, new blankets, all blankets! He will make biscuits all the time and purr. I always make sure he has one or two in the room, even if it’s hot out, my bed will have a blanket on it for him. He’s not a very agile or big climber, but he likes to loaf on his cat tree as well. I guess he’s a pretty laidback guy who just likes to do as he pleases! But I do try to switch up their toys and furniture arrangements quite often to keep them busy and enriched, and I think it’s been working!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

He approaches her, rubs his head against her, and provides close support

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

He also has a companion named Chihiro

Lastly, we asked about the outdoor adventures Megan’s cats seem to really enjoy. She told us: “I am a huge nature nerd and outdoors enthusiast, and if it’s nice out, you can almost guarantee that I’ll be outside, so when possible, I like to try and include my cats in my activities! I like to go bird watching, and I think it’s safe to say that they enjoy it just as much! I would love to get them harness-trained one day, but for now, they are just getting used to their stroller which is going great! I am hoping for a catio also in the not-too-far future! I am personally very against outdoor cats, both for the safety of the cats and local wildlife and ecosystems, but recognize that the outdoors is such a crucial part of a cat’s interests and enrichment!”

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Both cats also love to explore the outside world together

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Megan occasionally dreams of adding another cat to their family, so perhaps one day Hénri will gain an additional feline companion

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Despite a challenging start, he has found the ideal home and a loving companion in Megan and his cat buddy Chihiro

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows

Hénri’s story may have gone viral, but he still remains a content and cherished pet

Image credits: mycatwitheyebrows