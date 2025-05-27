Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Remarkable Story Of Matuê: From Homeless Pup To Gas Station Hero Saving Hundreds Of Dogs
Happy dog wearing a blue shirt and collar at a gas station, inspiring story of a homeless pup turned dog hero.
The Remarkable Story Of Matuê: From Homeless Pup To Gas Station Hero Saving Hundreds Of Dogs

Interview With Owner
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
Matuê is the adorable caramel-colored mutt, who has probably become one of the most known dogs in Brazil — earning the nickname “frentiscão,” or “gas station pup.” His story began back in March 2021 when he wandered from the Rede Castelo network in Campinas, São Paulo. The staff couldn’t turn him away, therefore, they took the dog in, and he never left.

Giovanni Fernandes, the station manager and a devoted animal lover, officially adopted Matuê and soon turned him into the station’s beloved mascot. Outfitted with his own tiny cute uniform and name badge, Matuê quickly captured the hearts not only of everyone who passed by, but also all over the internet. But behind the viral photos and heartwarming videos lies a deeper story — one of rescue, resilience, and a bond that changed lives.

More info: Instagram

    A few years ago in Brazil, a homeless pup named Matuê wandered into a local gas station — where he quickly captured hearts and became an internet sensation

    Dog named Matuê wearing a gas station uniform, representing the hero saving hundreds of dogs at Ipiranga station.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Two dogs dressed in gas station uniforms at a gas station, symbolizing the gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Matuê not only became the gas station’s beloved mascot but also a heartwarming symbol of hope and new beginnings due to his incredible rescue story

    Three gas station workers and a dog wearing matching blue uniforms posing together at a gas station, highlighting the hero dog.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Dog dressed as a gas station attendant pumping fuel, highlighting Matuê the gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    In the interview with Bored Panda, Giovanni shared that when Matuê showed up for the first time at the gas station, he wasn’t there.

    “The attendants noticed that the dog was hungry and gave him a sausage roll. That night, when they were leaving, one of them realized the dog was following his car after they had closed the station,” the man said.

    “The very next day, that attendant brought Matuê to me and asked if I could take him in. I didn’t hesitate for a second — I even told him he should have called me the day before,” he added.

    Giovanni was already working with the station’s marketing at the time, therefore immediately came up with an idea to create the Instagram profile for the dog as well.

    “Matuê opened my eyes to a whole new part of my life. He was my first rescue — a street mutt — and through him, I began seeing stray dogs in a very different way,” he shared.

    The adorable caramel-colored mutt was soon adopted by gas station manager Giovanni Fernandes, who created Matuê’s Instagram and sparked rescue efforts for hundreds of strays

    Yet in March 2022, Matuê’s story took an unexpected turn. The dog faced a very terrifying moment — he was hit by a speeding car. He suffered burns and serious injuries, but his resilience amazed everyone.

    “Matuê was crossing the street to come back when the guy hit him — he didn’t even realize he had run over a dog. He only stopped the car about 200 or 300 meters after the accident happened, and he wasn’t going to help the dog — he was just going to leave him behind,” Giovanni recalled the terrible accident.

    According to his owner, it was a customer who knew the little dog that came to his rescue, carrying him — covered in blood — to the gas station. At the time of the accident, the station attendants were just opening up and hadn’t seen what happened.

    Yet Matuê’s viral story took an unexpected and heartbreaking turn when he was terribly hit by a speeding car

    Brown dog with a collar lying at a gas station, symbolizing Matuê the hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Close-up of a dog lying down, highlighting the remarkable story of Matuê, the gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    As soon as Giovanni found out, he rushed to the station and took Matuê to the vet. The dog had internal bleeding and burns on his back and head. After months of treatment — and many moments of pain and itching — the burns eventually healed.

    Right after, Giovanni decided it was time to provide a safer and more peaceful home. He moved with Matuê and his two dog siblings, Nagalli and Poze, to a house with a large yard where they could live comfortably.

    “For a while, we lived in a small apartment — safe, but far from ideal,” the man shared. “Now that we’ve moved into a house with a yard, he couldn’t be happier. His favorite thing is spending the day sunbathing, just lying peacefully on the grass,” he noted.

    Despite serious injuries and big scar, Matuê not only made a remarkable recovery, but also became a powerful inspiration

    Matuê the dog resting on a brown couch, a former homeless pup turned gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Matuê not only survived the wreck, but made a remarkable recovery, and what could have been the end of his story became a powerful new beginning. Today, he carries his scars not as a reminder of pain, but as symbols of strength, resilience, and second chances. Matuê is thriving — happy, healthy, and surrounded by love — showing everyone that healing is possible, even after the darkest moments.

    But Giovanni didn’t just rescue Matuê — he turned their bond into a powerful message for the world. Through their friendship, he sparked a movement of awareness and compassion, inspiring countless others to see stray animals not as problems, but as lives full of potential, love, and meaning.

    Man interacting with a dog, highlighting the remarkable story of Matuê, the gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Instagram account quickly turned into a celebration of Matuê’s second chance at life, filled with lighthearted videos, stylish poses, and inspiring updates, now boasts over 820,000 followers. Matuê even inspired the creation of Maze Dog, a social project that has since rescued and rehomed more than 100 stray dogs. Canine’s story quickly went viral, inspiring countless adoptions across the region and showing that sometimes, the smallest gestures spark the biggest impact.

    “In the past, we rescued dogs, but many lived and died unnoticed at the stations. Now, we can share their stories, care for them properly, and help them find real homes,” Giovanni shared with the Bored Panda.

    The bond between Giovanni and Matuê became a remarkable symbol, inspiring people to see stray dogs with greater compassion

    Dog wearing a blue shirt laying at a gas station, symbolizing the remarkable story of Matuê saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Dog wearing a blue gas station uniform at a fuel pump, embodying the story of Matuê saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Though Matuê is now “retired” from daily duty at the gas station, he continues to be a symbol of compassion and second chances. His birthday, or “AUniversário,” is celebrated with special events that raise money for local animal welfare organizations.

    Matuê’s story reminds us how love and care — especially when given to the most unexpected souls — can change lives.

    Now Matuê is “retired” from his daily duties at the gas station, yet continues to raise awareness and inspire support for stray dogs

    Matuê the dog wearing sunglasses and a white shirt, posing as a gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

    Dog wearing a gas station uniform sitting outside a fuel station, symbolizing the gas station hero saving hundreds of dogs.

    Image credits: MATUÊ, o frentista

