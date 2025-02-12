Once again, we reached out to Chow, who kindly shared more about himself.

First of all, we were curious to know what the most challenging comic or project the artist has worked on so far has been. He wrote: “The most challenging project for me was creating 365 T-shirt illustrations in one year—a project called FM365. I had to commit myself to designing one illustration every day for 365 days. After a few months, I faced creative blocks, but I overcame them by focusing on generating ideas first before starting the actual drawings, instead of trying to do both at the same time. I also turned down other projects to dedicate more time and energy to this challenge. The project was successfully completed on November 11, 2011.”