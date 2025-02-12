ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing better than starting a day with a smile,” shared Chow Hon Lam in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

Chow Hon Lam is the artist behind Buddy Gator, a heartwarming comic that promotes kindness and empathy. The Buddy Gator universe is filled with other animals who interact by helping one another in various ways. Audiences feel a deep connection with Gator, and the comics have become a safe haven for many. So, if you’re still searching for yours, you might just be about to find it.

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Buddy Gator helps a koala reach for a star in a heartwarming comic by Chow Hon Lam.

buddygatorcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Once again, we reached out to Chow, who kindly shared more about himself.

First of all, we were curious to know what the most challenging comic or project the artist has worked on so far has been. He wrote: “The most challenging project for me was creating 365 T-shirt illustrations in one year—a project called FM365. I had to commit myself to designing one illustration every day for 365 days. After a few months, I faced creative blocks, but I overcame them by focusing on generating ideas first before starting the actual drawings, instead of trying to do both at the same time. I also turned down other projects to dedicate more time and energy to this challenge. The project was successfully completed on November 11, 2011.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Buddy Gator comic: Alligator, koala, hamster, and giraffe pose creatively for a photo.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Buddy Gator gives concert tickets to an ostrich, they watch moles play music underground.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Chow also shared what tools he prefers to use when working on his illustrations.

    “I use a Wacom tablet with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. From idea and sketching to the final artwork, everything is done digitally. I rarely sketch on paper,” wrote the artist.
    #4

    Buddy Gator comforts a sad cloud, helping it cry, and a flower blooms.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Buddy Gator helps a hedgehog get a haircut with a sheep's assistance, featuring characters from Chow Hon Lam's uplifting comic.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Most artists have other artists that they look up to. Therefore, we asked Chow to share what other creator he would love to collaborate with if he could.

    Chow responded: “Akira Toriyama. He was the artist who inspired me to start drawing comics—I’ve always admired his creativity and character design. It’s heartbreaking that he’s no longer with us.”
    #6

    Buddy Gator offers soup to bees, who are busy fixing a broken bridge, showcasing care and understanding.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Caring Alligator helps a whale inflate its pool, showing gratitude in a comic by Chow Hon Lam.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, looking ahead, Chow shared what new themes, mediums, or projects he is the most excited to explore in his artistic journey.

    “I will continue focusing on Buddy Gator comics while expanding into more media and merchandise. My hope is to bring even more smiles to the world,” wrote Chow.
    #8

    Buddy Gator helping fish clean the ocean with a net, featuring a caring alligator by Chow Hon Lam.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Buddy Gator comic strip by Chow Hon Lam, featuring a caring alligator helping a friend finish a watermelon.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Buddy Gator comic by Chow Hon Lam: an alligator and rabbit discover treasure, celebrating with carrots.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Buddy Gator offers donuts to animals, who float on donuts in water, showing kindness and friendship.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Buddy Gator taking a group photo for a rabbit, showcasing a humorous and caring interaction in uplifting comic style.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Buddy Gator sharing a bauble with a mouse, helping with a Christmas party decoration.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Buddy Gator gives a bedtime storybook to a fish, who reads it to its kids underwater.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Buddy Gator holding an umbrella for a koala in the rain, while a giraffe uses a cloud as cover.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Buddy Gator and friends celebrate weight loss with donuts in a heartwarming, comedic scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Buddy Gator helps an eel recharge, illustrating a caring act in Chow Hon Lam's comic.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Fox helps Buddy Gator by lassoing a carrot with a rope and bringing it to him.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Buddy Gator comic by Chow Hon Lam shows an alligator, penguin, and chicken learning to fly with a giraffe's help.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Buddy Gator comic: Alligator and bunny by a campfire with a deer joining them, illustrated by Chow Hon Lam.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Buddy Gator offers a leaf umbrella to a rabbit at a bus stop in the rain, demonstrating kindness.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Buddy Gator in a kayak with a turtle, showcasing friendship and kindness.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Buddy Gator helps an elephant friend with a balloon, showcasing kindness in an uplifting comic by Chow Hon Lam.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Buddy Gator enjoys music from a woodpecker, then plays his own with the bird praising him.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Buddy Gator forms a bridge with fish to help small animals cross safely.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Buddy Gator comic: an octopus, alligator, and walrus play water polo with enthusiasm and teamwork.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Buddy Gator assisting a snake by holding ice cream, while a cow looks on joyfully.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Buddy Gator, the caring alligator, helps a bunny build a snowman, showcasing friendship and kindness in a comic strip.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Caring alligator Buddy Gator and friends play a cute game of hide and seek underwater.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Buddy Gator comic by Chow Hon Lam: a rabbit and gator discuss a seedling's future as a birdhouse.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Buddy Gator comic by Chow Hon Lam depicts a caring alligator alerting others to a road hazard at night.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!