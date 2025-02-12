31 Uplifting Comics About Buddy Gator, The Caring Alligator, By Chow Hon Lam (New Pics)Interview With Artist
“There’s nothing better than starting a day with a smile,” shared Chow Hon Lam in a previous interview with Bored Panda.
Chow Hon Lam is the artist behind Buddy Gator, a heartwarming comic that promotes kindness and empathy. The Buddy Gator universe is filled with other animals who interact by helping one another in various ways. Audiences feel a deep connection with Gator, and the comics have become a safe haven for many. So, if you’re still searching for yours, you might just be about to find it.
More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook
Once again, we reached out to Chow, who kindly shared more about himself.
First of all, we were curious to know what the most challenging comic or project the artist has worked on so far has been. He wrote: “The most challenging project for me was creating 365 T-shirt illustrations in one year—a project called FM365. I had to commit myself to designing one illustration every day for 365 days. After a few months, I faced creative blocks, but I overcame them by focusing on generating ideas first before starting the actual drawings, instead of trying to do both at the same time. I also turned down other projects to dedicate more time and energy to this challenge. The project was successfully completed on November 11, 2011.”
Chow also shared what tools he prefers to use when working on his illustrations.
“I use a Wacom tablet with Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. From idea and sketching to the final artwork, everything is done digitally. I rarely sketch on paper,” wrote the artist.
Most artists have other artists that they look up to. Therefore, we asked Chow to share what other creator he would love to collaborate with if he could.
Chow responded: “Akira Toriyama. He was the artist who inspired me to start drawing comics—I’ve always admired his creativity and character design. It’s heartbreaking that he’s no longer with us.”
Lastly, looking ahead, Chow shared what new themes, mediums, or projects he is the most excited to explore in his artistic journey.
“I will continue focusing on Buddy Gator comics while expanding into more media and merchandise. My hope is to bring even more smiles to the world,” wrote Chow.